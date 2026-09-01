Roku launches 1st OLED Pro series and Pro Series LX
Roku is finally stepping up its TV game, launching its first-ever OLED models: the Pro Series and Pro Series LX.
Both come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, packing sharp 4K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals.
The LX stands out by being twice as bright as the standard Pro model, perfect if you want extra punch in your picture.
Roku 55-inch Pro $999, LX $1,299
The 55-inch Pro starts at $999, while the brighter LX version kicks off at $1,299.
Both TVs feature 3 HDMI 2.1 ports and 1 eARC port for easy device hookups. They also include Automatic Gaming Mode for seamless gaming sessions and Roku Smart Picture Max, an AI tool that boosts color and clarity automatically.
The Pro Series is available on Amazon now (September 1), with the LX arriving in October.
This launch marks Roku's big move into premium OLED territory after focusing mostly on LCDs and QLEDs before.