Roku launches 1st OLED Pro series and Pro Series LX

Roku is finally stepping up its TV game, launching its first-ever OLED models: the Pro Series and Pro Series LX.

Both come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, packing sharp 4K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals.

The LX stands out by being twice as bright as the standard Pro model, perfect if you want extra punch in your picture.