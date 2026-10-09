Rosatom and IITB launch Atomic Hack India 2026 for ZDOP
JSC ETC GET, the Rosatom Corporate Academy, and the IIT Bombay Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH IITB) are teaming up for Atomic Hack India 2026, a new hackathon focused on making our energy grids smarter.
Undergraduate and master's engineering students across India are invited to tackle real-world challenges by designing a Zero-Sequence Directional Overcurrent Protection (ZDOP) scheme using REPEAT VISION digital twin software: think of it as bringing textbook ideas to life.
Atomic Hack registration closes October 20
The action kicks off online from October 20-28, with the Grand Finale happening at IIT Bombay in early December.
Registration is open until October 20.
Participants will get hands-on experience with REPEAT VISION software, mentored by experts from both Rosatom and IIT Bombay.
Top teams can look forward to cool rewards like research trips to Moscow, internships, and certificates, all while helping India work toward its big nuclear energy goals for 2047.