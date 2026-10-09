Rosatom and IITB launch Atomic Hack India 2026 for ZDOP

JSC ETC GET, the Rosatom Corporate Academy, and the IIT Bombay Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH IITB) are teaming up for Atomic Hack India 2026, a new hackathon focused on making our energy grids smarter.

Undergraduate and master's engineering students across India are invited to tackle real-world challenges by designing a Zero-Sequence Directional Overcurrent Protection (ZDOP) scheme using REPEAT VISION digital twin software: think of it as bringing textbook ideas to life.