Royal Astronomical Society plans CosmoCube to probe cosmic dark ages

CosmoCube will orbit behind the moon, where Earth's radio noise can't reach.

For 2 years, it'll collect faint signals from ancient hydrogen atoms using a very sensitive and accurately calibrated radio receiver, or radiometer, spending 40 minutes of every 2-hour loop gathering data.

Scientists hope this mission will help answer big questions about how the universe grew, shed light on mysterious dark matter, and maybe even solve puzzles about why our universe is expanding faster than expected.