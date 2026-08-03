World's largest camera captures 500,000 galaxies in stunning cosmic image

The breathtaking cosmic view is a composite of hundreds of individual exposures taken by Rubin Observatory's LSST Camera.

The process allowed scientists to capture extremely faint light from distant objects that would otherwise remain invisible.

The 3.2 billion-pixel camera, mounted on the observatory's 8.4-meter Simonyi Survey Telescope, helped reveal a vast collection of cosmic structures including spiral galaxies with clearly defined arms, smooth elliptical galaxies, merging galaxies, and extremely distant red galaxies from the early universe.