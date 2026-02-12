Russia attempts to block WhatsApp to push state-backed app Max

The Russian government has attempted to "fully block" WhatsApp in a bid to push users toward its state-sponsored communications app, Max. The information was revealed by WhatsApp in a post on X . However, the company did not reveal how successful the attempt was, and the steps taken by the Russian government to block the app remain unclear.

Company stance WhatsApp's response to Russian government's move Responding to the Russian government's move, WhatsApp said on X, "Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia." The statement emphasized that the company is doing everything possible to keep its users connected despite these challenges.

Digital isolation Push for sovereign internet in Russia The Russian government's attempt to block WhatsApp is part of a larger strategy to create a "sovereign internet," an online space that is isolated from Western technology and foreign influence, making it more susceptible to state control. This move comes amid a wider crackdown on social media platforms, including Telegram, which is used by over 60 million Russians daily.

Advertisement

Platform backlash Telegram founder's criticism of Russian authorities After users reported slow traffic and delays in downloading videos and images, Pavel Durov, the Dubai-based founder of Telegram, criticized Russian authorities. He said, "Restricting citizens' freedom is never the right answer," adding that "Telegram stands for freedom of speech and privacy, no matter the pressure." This highlights the ongoing tension between tech platforms and state control over digital communication.

Advertisement

App adoption Concerns over Max's surveillance potential The Russian state-sponsored app, Max, is modeled on China's WeChat and has about 55 million users in Russia. Last August, Russia mandated that new phones should come with Max pre-installed. Critics have raised concerns that the app could be used for surveillance purposes, accusations dismissed as false by state media outlets.

User impact What does the future hold for WhatsApp in Russia? Owned by Meta, WhatsApp has an estimated user base of over 100 million in Russia, making it the country's most popular messaging service. However, Russian authorities have removed the app from an online directory managed by Roskomnadzor, Russia's media monitoring agency, according to Financial Times. When asked about WhatsApp's potential return to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it depends on Meta complying with Russian legislation and engaging in dialogue with Russian authorities.