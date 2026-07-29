Russia puts Telegram founder on wanted list over terrorism charges
What's the story
Pavel Durov, the founder of popular messaging app Telegram, has been charged with aiding terrorism by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The FSB claims that Telegram has been used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist groups to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terror in Russia. An international arrest warrant has now been issued against Durov, who currently resides abroad.
Charges detailed
FSB claims Telegram is being used for terrorism in Russia
The FSB has accused Telegram's administration of not removing "numerous channels, chats and bots" used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist, and extremist organizations.
These platforms are allegedly used to prepare acts of sabotage, terrorism, mass murder, and cyberfraud in Russia.
The security agency claims these activities have led to "numerous human casualties."
Rebuttal
Durov accuses Russian authorities of fabricating pretexts
In response to the allegations, Durov has accused Russian authorities of fabricating pretexts to restrict access to Telegram.
He claims these actions are part of a broader attempt by the government "to suppress the right to privacy and free speech."
The charges come as part of Russia's continued efforts to tighten control over popular internet platforms and services.
Internet restrictions
Russia's efforts to rein in the internet
Under President Vladimir Putin, Russian authorities have taken several steps to rein in the internet.
These include passing restrictive laws, banning non-compliant websites and platforms, and developing technology to monitor and manipulate online traffic.
Several popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X have been banned in Russia while others like YouTube have been throttled.
Messaging apps Signal and Viber have also been blocked while WhatsApp and Telegram face restrictions.
Surveillance concerns
Russia promoting its own 'national' messaging app called MAX
Along with restricting access to popular platforms, Russia is also promoting its own "national" messaging app called MAX. Critics have raised concerns that this platform could be used for surveillance.
Unlike other global social media companies, Telegram has positioned itself as an app focused on user privacy. However, it has faced criticism over its moderation practices in the past.
Legal issues
In 2024, Durov was arrested for illicit activities on Telegram
In 2024, Durov was arrested in Paris over allegations that his platform was being used for illicit activity such as drug trafficking and distribution of child sexual abuse images.
He was released months later with the investigation still ongoing.
Despite these challenges, Telegram continues to be a popular messaging app worldwide with around 950 million users.