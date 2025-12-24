Russia plans nuclear power plant on Moon by 2036

Roscosmos has signed a contract with the Lavochkin Association aerospace company to build the lunar power plant. The facility will be used to power Russia's lunar program, which includes rovers, an observatory, and infrastructure for a joint Russian-Chinese International Lunar Research Station. This project is seen as a major step toward establishing a permanent scientific station on the Moon and shifting from one-time missions to long-term exploration programs.

Power source

Nuclear power plant's role in lunar exploration

While Roscosmos has not explicitly confirmed that the plant will be nuclear, it has revealed that the project involves Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Kurchatov Institute, Russia's top nuclear research institute. Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos, had said in June that one of their goals was to put a nuclear power plant on the Moon. This would enable more complex missions and long-term stays on the lunar surface.