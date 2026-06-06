Russia to launch satellite internet service to counter Musk's Starlink
What's the story
Russia is gearing up to launch its own satellite broadband system, a move that directly takes on Elon Musk's Starlink. The project is being spearheaded by Iks Holding. According to Alexei Shelobkov, the CEO of Iks Holding, the new service will start commercial operations in 2027. The announcement comes after Ukraine's successful use of Starlink for drone operations against Russia.
System details
Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites
Shelobkov revealed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum that work on the new satellite broadband system is already underway. "The good news is that it is already being created. Satellites are already being launched," he said. The Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites, a far cry from SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which has over 10,000 satellites in orbit.
Strategic advantage
Ukraine has used Starlink for successful drone attacks against Russia
The announcement comes amid reports that Ukraine has used Starlink to carry out successful drone attacks on Russian refineries and other industrial sites. Military experts believe these AI-powered Ukrainian drones were able to connect with SpaceX's Starlink network, making them more resistant to jamming. In January, Ukraine accused Russia of using Starlink terminals to guide its drones into Ukrainian territory and working with SpaceX to stop this.
Satellite launch
Starlink is currently banned in Russia
Iks Holding's subsidiary, Bureau 1440, launched its first batch of 16 low-orbit Rassvet satellites in March. The company plans to increase the number of these satellites to 900 over several years. It is worth noting that Starlink is currently banned in Russia, and using its equipment can lead to fines.