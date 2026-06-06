Russia to launch satellite internet service to counter Musk's Starlink

System details

Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites

Shelobkov revealed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum that work on the new satellite broadband system is already underway. "The good news is that it is already being created. Satellites are already being launched," he said. The Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites, a far cry from SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which has over 10,000 satellites in orbit.