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Russia to launch satellite internet service to counter Musk's Starlink
The service will be operational by 2027

Russia to launch satellite internet service to counter Musk's Starlink

By Akash Pandey
Jun 06, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

Russia is gearing up to launch its own satellite broadband system, a move that directly takes on Elon Musk's Starlink. The project is being spearheaded by Iks Holding. According to Alexei Shelobkov, the CEO of Iks Holding, the new service will start commercial operations in 2027. The announcement comes after Ukraine's successful use of Starlink for drone operations against Russia.

System details

Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites

Shelobkov revealed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum that work on the new satellite broadband system is already underway. "The good news is that it is already being created. Satellites are already being launched," he said. The Russian system will consist of 900 low-orbit satellites, a far cry from SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which has over 10,000 satellites in orbit.

Strategic advantage

Ukraine has used Starlink for successful drone attacks against Russia

The announcement comes amid reports that Ukraine has used Starlink to carry out successful drone attacks on Russian refineries and other industrial sites. Military experts believe these AI-powered Ukrainian drones were able to connect with SpaceX's Starlink network, making them more resistant to jamming. In January, Ukraine accused Russia of using Starlink terminals to guide its drones into Ukrainian territory and working with SpaceX to stop this.

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Satellite launch

Starlink is currently banned in Russia

Iks Holding's subsidiary, Bureau 1440, launched its first batch of 16 low-orbit Rassvet satellites in March. The company plans to increase the number of these satellites to 900 over several years. It is worth noting that Starlink is currently banned in Russia, and using its equipment can lead to fines.

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