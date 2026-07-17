Sam Altman admits OpenAI missed expectations last year, promises improvements
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly admitted the company didn't meet expectations over the past year, saying, "We did not have our best last 12 months ever, which is mostly my fault."
Despite this, he's hopeful about what's next and promises improvements.
Altman discusses GPT live voice features
Altman discussed GPT Live, a new feature that boosts ChatGPT's voice abilities, so you can chat in real time, handle interruptions smoothly, and switch to GPT-5.5 for tougher questions.
He even shared that he now uses voice commands way more than typing.
With competition heating up from Google and Anthropic, Altman believes OpenAI's best year is still ahead: "we are about to have our best 12 months to date."