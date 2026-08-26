Sam Altman gets 7 custom Swiss watches for OpenAI staff
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has commissioned a limited edition of custom Swiss watches from independent watchmaker Vanguart. The seven-piece collection, which features the company's branding and references its long-term ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI), is based on Vanguart's high-end Orb model. The exact amount paid for the seven watches has not been publicly disclosed.
Watch collection
Altman's personal interest in luxury timepieces
The bespoke Vanguart watches were reportedly designed around OpenAI's technology and research culture, with references to scaling and artificial general intelligence (AGI).
The order also highlights Altman's personal interest in luxury timepieces. He has been spotted wearing a Greubel Forsey watch worth about $650,000.
This has made him a known name among collectors who appreciate high-end mechanical watches as more than just accessories.
Craftsmanship
Vanguart's limited, highly customized work
Vanguart is known for its limited, highly customized work rather than mass production.
The company's watches are sold in the US through a single retailer.
The OpenAI commission involved about one-third of Vanguart's 33 employees, highlighting how labor-intensive such a project can be for a small independent manufacturer.
Past projects
OpenAI's previous watch commissions
This isn't the first time OpenAI has turned to watches for a company-specific gift or commemorative item.
The company had previously commissioned customized Tudor watches with the phrase "Good Research Takes Time."
The latest project with Vanguart, however, is unique due to its small scale and high level of customization.
Design details
Design references and inscriptions on the watches
The Vanguart watches feature the OpenAI logo on the dial and other elements that reference concepts associated with the company's approach to developing AI systems.
One inscription reads "COMPUTE IS DESTINY," while "SCALING" also appears among the design references.
The caseback carries an even more direct nod to OpenAI's ambitions: "if AGI.aligned: deploy()."