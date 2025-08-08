Next Article
Sam Altman says AI talent hunt is 'most intense' ever
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just called the current hunt for AI talent "the most intense" he's ever seen.
On CNBC, he explained that companies are pouring money into AI and competing hard to hire top engineers—Meta, for example, is reportedly offering huge salaries to attract the best minds.
Altman on AI experts
Altman also pointed out that there are actually "many thousands" of people worldwide who can help move AI forward, not just a handful of experts.
Still, he admitted only a select few have what it takes to make those big leaps toward super-smart AI—and they're crucial for the next breakthroughs.