Samsung AI core hints Galaxy Tab S12, MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Technology
Samsung's next Galaxy Tab S12 could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, according to hints found in Samsung's own AI Core app.
This would be the third time Samsung goes with a MediaTek processor for its flagship tablets, marking a shift from its usual Snapdragon chips.
The Dimensity 9500 brings perks like better gaming performance, improved thermal control, and AI features such as auto-generated wallpapers.
Tab S12 packs 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz
The Tab S12 series is rumored to pack a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate,
up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for all your apps and games,
plus quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.
It's also expected to launch with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 right out of the box.