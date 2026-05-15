Samsung AI core hints Galaxy Tab S12, MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Tab S12 packs 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz

The Tab S12 series is rumored to pack a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate,

up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for all your apps and games,

plus quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

It's also expected to launch with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 right out of the box.