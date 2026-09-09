Samsung discounts Galaxy Z Fold 8 by $300 to $1,599
Technology
Samsung just knocked $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, bringing it down to $1,599 on Samsung.com.
On top of that, you get a $400 to $600 credit to spend on extras like the Galaxy Watch 9 or cases, but you have to use it during checkout.
The $1,599 offer is for the base 256GB model, with all variants currently in stock, and the same deal is also available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
Samsung times discount before Apple event
The timing isn't random: Apple is expected to announce its foldable iPhone on September 9, so Samsung's move looks like a play to win over buyers before the hype hits.
The deal runs, but keep in mind, you can't combine this with trade-in offers, which are now less generous anyway.