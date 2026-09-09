Samsung discounts Galaxy Z Fold 8 by $300 to $1,599

Samsung just knocked $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, bringing it down to $1,599 on Samsung.com.

On top of that, you get a $400 to $600 credit to spend on extras like the Galaxy Watch 9 or cases, but you have to use it during checkout.

The $1,599 offer is for the base 256GB model, with all variants currently in stock, and the same deal is also available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.