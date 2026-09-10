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Home / News / Technology News / Samsung and Duolingo poke fun at Apple's iPhone Duo
Samsung and Duolingo poke fun at Apple's iPhone Duo
iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 in India

Samsung and Duolingo poke fun at Apple's iPhone Duo

By Akash Pandey
Sep 10, 2026
10:10 am
What's the story

Apple has officially joined the foldable phone race with its new iPhone Duo. The launch was a major highlight of Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event. However, the announcement didn't go without some light-hearted jabs from the rival company Samsung and the language learning platform Duolingo. Samsung took to social media to poke fun at Apple's latest offering, while Duolingo had a field day with the name "Duo."

Social media banter

Samsung first targeted iPhone 18 Pro

Samsung Mobile US wasted no time in taking a dig at Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and the newly launched iPhone Duo.

The company first posted, "So far, so same" with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch. The post was aimed at mocking the design and updates of Apple's latest Pro model.

Later, Samsung also posted a cheeky comment about the camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro: "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..."

Foldable feud

Before foldable phone reveal, Samsung teased Galaxy Z TriFold

Ahead of Apple's foldable phone reveal, Samsung teased its Galaxy Z TriFold with the post: "Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways."

After Apple finally unveiled the iPhone Duo, Samsung responded with a cheeky post saying, "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."

This was a clear jab at Apple's late entry into the foldable phone market.

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Twitter Post

Samsung's post also drew a response from JerryRigEverything

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Language app's reaction

Duolingo also joined in on the fun

Duolingo, the language-learning app, also joined in on the fun. The company posted: "They named a phone after me and made it bend over." This was a clear reference to Apple's new iPhone Duo.

Samsung quickly jumped on Duolingo's joke and replied: "I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity," further adding to the light-hearted rivalry between tech giants.

Twitter Post

Duolingo's post

About

iPhone Duo's price and availability in India

The iPhone Duo marks a significant shift in Apple's smartphone lineup, introducing the company's first foldable iPhone.

In India, the device starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB variant and goes all the way up to ₹4,49,900 for the top-end 2TB option.

Available in Star White and Night Sky, the iPhone Duo will open for pre-orders in India on October 16, with sales beginning October 23.

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