Samsung and Duolingo poke fun at Apple's iPhone Duo

Samsung Mobile US wasted no time in taking a dig at Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and the newly launched iPhone Duo.

The company first posted, "So far, so same" with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch. The post was aimed at mocking the design and updates of Apple's latest Pro model.

Later, Samsung also posted a cheeky comment about the camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro: "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..."