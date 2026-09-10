Samsung and Duolingo poke fun at Apple's iPhone Duo
What's the story
Apple has officially joined the foldable phone race with its new iPhone Duo. The launch was a major highlight of Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event. However, the announcement didn't go without some light-hearted jabs from the rival company Samsung and the language learning platform Duolingo. Samsung took to social media to poke fun at Apple's latest offering, while Duolingo had a field day with the name "Duo."
Social media banter
Samsung first targeted iPhone 18 Pro
Samsung Mobile US wasted no time in taking a dig at Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and the newly launched iPhone Duo.
The company first posted, "So far, so same" with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch. The post was aimed at mocking the design and updates of Apple's latest Pro model.
Later, Samsung also posted a cheeky comment about the camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro: "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..."
Foldable feud
Before foldable phone reveal, Samsung teased Galaxy Z TriFold
Ahead of Apple's foldable phone reveal, Samsung teased its Galaxy Z TriFold with the post: "Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways."
After Apple finally unveiled the iPhone Duo, Samsung responded with a cheeky post saying, "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."
This was a clear jab at Apple's late entry into the foldable phone market.
Twitter Post
Samsung's post also drew a response from JerryRigEverything
🤣🤣🤣— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) September 9, 2026
Language app's reaction
Duolingo also joined in on the fun
Duolingo, the language-learning app, also joined in on the fun. The company posted: "They named a phone after me and made it bend over." This was a clear reference to Apple's new iPhone Duo.
Samsung quickly jumped on Duolingo's joke and replied: "I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity," further adding to the light-hearted rivalry between tech giants.
Twitter Post
Duolingo's post
they named a phone after me and made it bend over 😭 pic.twitter.com/ouC7qtEaVF— Duolingo (@duolingo) September 9, 2026
About
iPhone Duo's price and availability in India
The iPhone Duo marks a significant shift in Apple's smartphone lineup, introducing the company's first foldable iPhone.
In India, the device starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB variant and goes all the way up to ₹4,49,900 for the top-end 2TB option.
Available in Star White and Night Sky, the iPhone Duo will open for pre-orders in India on October 16, with sales beginning October 23.