Samsung finally lets its SmartTag work with iPhones
What's the story
Samsung has announced its third-generation Bluetooth tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag 3. The new device comes with a compact design and improved battery life, along with some advanced tracking and software features. One of the most notable updates is cross-OS support, which allows users to share tracking information across different operating systems. This could come in handy for locating lost items or pets with help from friends or family members using different devices.
Design details
What about design and durability?
The SmartTag 3 sports a squircle design, similar to the original SmartTag. However, it doesn't have a cutout for attaching to key rings.
This means users will need to buy Samsung's protective cases separately if they want to attach the tracker directly to keys or carabiners.
The device is IP67 rated, making it resistant to water and dust damage.
Size reduction
Power efficiency has been improved by 10%
The SmartTag 3 is 35% smaller and 33% lighter than its predecessor, the SmartTag 2.
It is also more power-efficient by 10%, extending its replaceable CR2032 battery life to up to 550 days in normal mode or even up to 790 days in power-saving mode.
This means you won't have to change the battery as often as before.
Enhanced tracking
Other notable upgrades
The SmartTag 3 can now be detected from a distance three times greater than before. It also offers "centimeter-level" tracking when using your phone to find it.
Other improvements include faster appearance on the Galaxy Find Network after going out of range, a new compass view in the app that works up to 200 feet away, geofence notifications alerting you when the device goes out of a set area, location history showing its movements, and movement detection alerts.
Compatibility boost
Now works with iOS devices too
Unlike its predecessors, which were only compatible with Samsung devices via the SmartThings app, the new SmartTag 3 works with iOS and non-Samsung Android phones too. This makes it a more versatile option for users.
Samsung is also selling accessories for attaching the tracker to bikes, luggage handles, pet collars, or even kids' backpacks.