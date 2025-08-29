Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched in India: Check price, features
Samsung just dropped its Galaxy A17 5G in India, packing an Exynos 1330 chip and cool AI tools like Gemini Live and Circle to Search.
You get a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus.
For photos, there's a sharp 50MP main camera with OIS, plus ultra-wide and macro lenses for more creative shots.
Battery, software, and storage options
The A17 5G comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and supports fast 25W charging—so you're set for all-day use.
It runs on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7, promising six years of updates to keep things fresh.
Storage options go up to 8GB RAM and 256GB space, and it's got IP54 protection against dust and splashes.
Available in Awesome Black, Blue, or Gray; prices start at ₹18,999 (6GB/128GB), going up to ₹23,499 (8GB/256GB).
If you buy through Samsung's site using HDFC or SBI cards, you can snag an extra ₹1,000 off.