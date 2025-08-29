Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched in India: Check price, features

Battery, software, and storage options

The A17 5G comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and supports fast 25W charging—so you're set for all-day use.

It runs on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7, promising six years of updates to keep things fresh.

Storage options go up to 8GB RAM and 256GB space, and it's got IP54 protection against dust and splashes.

Available in Awesome Black, Blue, or Gray; prices start at ₹18,999 (6GB/128GB), going up to ₹23,499 (8GB/256GB).

If you buy through Samsung's site using HDFC or SBI cards, you can snag an extra ₹1,000 off.