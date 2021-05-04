Samsung Galaxy A82 5G spotted on official website, launch imminent

Samsung is working to introduce the Galaxy A82 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the company's update tracking page, suggesting at its imminent launch.

As for the key highlights, it is rumored to come with an OLED display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a 64MP triple rear camera unit.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will offer an under-display fingerprint reader

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera module.

The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

The phone will get a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP snapper. Up front, there will be a single selfie shooter but its specifications are unclear as of now.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G: Pricing

Samsung will announce the pricing details of the Galaxy A82 5G handset at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 40,000.