Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M42 5G handset in India soon. The phone with model number SM-M426B/DS, has received NFC certification, hinting at its imminent launch. As per the recent leaks and reports, it will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will have a punch-hole design, plastic body, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will reportedly offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it may pack a 32MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Expected pricing