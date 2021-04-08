-
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G bags NFC certification, launch imminentLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:40 pm
-
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M42 5G handset in India soon. The phone with model number SM-M426B/DS, has received NFC certification, hinting at its imminent launch.
As per the recent leaks and reports, it will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen
-
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will have a punch-hole design, plastic body, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
A 32MP selfie camera is expected
-
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will reportedly offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it may pack a 32MP shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11
-
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 6,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Expected pricing
-
Samsung will announce the pricing details of the Galaxy M42 5G at the time of launch, which will likely happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should cost upwards of Rs. 20,000.