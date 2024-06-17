In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring, a health-tracking smart ring, will come with a unique earbuds-like charging case for power, storage, and protection.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:07 pm Jun 17, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Samsung is preparing to launch its first smart ring, Galaxy Ring, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The South Korean tech behemoth has chosen an innovative charging method for this wearable gadget, using a case akin to those found with wireless earbuds. This information was disclosed through a picture shared by Ice Universe on Weibo, showing a small white plastic case with Samsung's logo embossed on the front, and a raised section in the middle to hold the ring.

Case details

Charging case's design and functionality

The design of the charging case was a subject of speculation, with possibilities ranging from magnetic cables to other innovative attachments. However, Samsung has chosen a charging case that not only provides power, but also offers convenient storage and protection for the ring. The case features two lines that align with the ring, presumably to guide users in placing the ring correctly within the case.

Longevity

Galaxy Ring's battery life

The charging method of the Galaxy Ring is similar to that of RingConn's smart ring, and offers the same convenience for travel as Oura's charging dock. There is speculation about an extra battery within the case, allowing users to charge their rings on the go. However, with Samsung's estimated battery life of up to nine days for the Galaxy Ring, frequent charging may not be necessary.

Specifications

Design and health tracking features

The Galaxy Ring is made for all-day use and will be offered in platinum silver, ceramic black, and gold shades. It will feature a compact battery with a capacity between 14.5mAh and 21.5mAh. According to Samsung's Hon Pak, the smart ring will track various health metrics such as heart rate, sleep movement, respiratory rate, and sleep onset time. It will also support menstrual cycle and fertility tracking through integration with the Natural Cycles app.