Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets Android 16 update
Technology
Samsung is starting to roll out the last major OS update for the Galaxy S21 FE—Android 16—beginning in Thailand and Vietnam.
This brings One UI 8, with handy upgrades like Now Brief improvements and improved split-screen support.
The update is about 2GB and mostly tweaks things rather than overhauling them.
Expect it to hit more countries soon.
The phone will get security updates until mid-2027
The S21 FE, which launched back in early 2022, will keep getting security updates for another 15 months.
When it came out, it had tough timing—arriving right around the Galaxy S22 launch—and struggled with pricing.
Even now, the FE series (including the new S25 FE) hasn't quite found its own groove in a crowded market.