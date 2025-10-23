Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets Android 16 update Technology Oct 23, 2025

Samsung is starting to roll out the last major OS update for the Galaxy S21 FE—Android 16—beginning in Thailand and Vietnam.

This brings One UI 8, with handy upgrades like Now Brief improvements and improved split-screen support.

The update is about 2GB and mostly tweaks things rather than overhauling them.

Expect it to hit more countries soon.