Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users locked out after factory reset
If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, heads up: some Galaxy S22 Ultra users are reporting lockouts after a factory reset.
During setup, some users are seeing a Knox Mobile enrollment screen stating, "This Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't private," leaving them completely locked out.
This glitch affects non-business users and basically turns the phone into an expensive paperweight.
Knox links devices to 'SAMSUNG ADMIN'
The problem traces back to Samsung's Knox security system.
Even phones bought from legit retailers are being wrongly linked to the admin app title "SAMSUNG ADMIN" and company name "Numero LCC."
It looks like reseller accounts or Knox itself might've been compromised, letting unauthorized people take over devices.
Users are frustrated, especially since it puts the company's security reputation on shaky ground.