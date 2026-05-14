Samsung Galaxy S24 reportedly explodes: How to protect your phone

A Samsung Galaxy S24 has reportedly exploded while being used normally, sparking concerns among users. The incident, which occurred on May 11 in South Korea , was shared by a Reddit user who claimed that their device suddenly started smoking and heating up before exploding in their hand. The post clarified that the phone was not charging at the time of the incident, had no drop damage, had not been opened, and had not received any prior repair.

Aftermath User receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation The explosion left the Galaxy S24 completely destroyed, but its lower part opened during the incident, which may have reduced the impact. The user has since been receiving medical treatment for symptoms of smoke inhalation as well as anxiety and insomnia. A Samsung official has reportedly contacted them regarding this matter, possibly indicating an investigation into the incident.

Investigation underway Fire department found evidence of lithium-ion ignition The fire department that responded to the incident found evidence of lithium-ion ignition at the scene. This suggests that the explosion could be related to a battery failure. However, until Samsung conducts a forensic investigation on the device, it would be premature to speculate about what caused this incident. The company has not yet issued an official statement on this matter.

Advertisement

Past incidents Recall of Galaxy Note 7 cost Samsung billions of dollars This isn't the first time a Galaxy smartphone has exploded. Earlier this year, a Galaxy S25 Plus exploded while charging due to an external force. The incident also recalls the infamous Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, where design defects caused lithium-ion batteries to overheat and catch fire. Samsung had to recall all units of the Note 7 in a massive safety incident that cost billions of dollars.

Advertisement