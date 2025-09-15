Samsung Galaxy S25 FE debuts in India: Check price, features

Here's how much you have to shell out

There are three versions: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹59,999; 8GB/256GB at ₹65,999; and the top-tier 8GB/512GB at ₹77,999.

If you go for the middle one (256GB), Samsung will bump you up to the biggest (512GB) model for free.

There's also a ₹5,000 bank cashback offer and up to two years of no-cost EMI options.

The phone sports an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance and features a sleek design.