Samsung Galaxy S25 FE debuts in India: Check price, features
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S25 FE in India, packing a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ for extra toughness.
You get a sharp 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 12MP selfie camera, all powered by the Exynos 2400 chip and a solid 4,900mAh battery.
It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8, with an impressive promise of seven years of OS and security updates—so you're set for the long haul.
Here's how much you have to shell out
There are three versions: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹59,999; 8GB/256GB at ₹65,999; and the top-tier 8GB/512GB at ₹77,999.
If you go for the middle one (256GB), Samsung will bump you up to the biggest (512GB) model for free.
There's also a ₹5,000 bank cashback offer and up to two years of no-cost EMI options.
The phone sports an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance and features a sleek design.