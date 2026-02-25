Samsung Galaxy S26 series launches today: How to watch live

Samsung is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. The launch will take place today in San Francisco, USA. The event will kick off at 10am PT (11:30pm IST) and can be streamed live on Samsung's official website and YouTube channels.

Expected upgrades What to expect from Galaxy S26 series The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models: the standard Galaxy S26, a Plus variant, and an Ultra version. The company has hinted at showcasing new AI features in this series that would make daily tasks "easy and effortless." Rumors suggest these devices will come with a unified camera module across all three models and thinner bezels for a sleeker look.

Tech advancements M14 AMOLED display and split-chipset strategy The upcoming Samsung flagships are also expected to feature the company's new M14 AMOLED display for better visuals and efficiency. The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to come with a built-in privacy screen feature. Performance-wise, the S26 series is likely to adopt a split-chipset strategy, running either on Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on the region.

