Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra arriving next month: Check key upgrades

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The device is likely to be unveiled as early as next month. If true, this will mark one of the first major flagship launches of 2026. The upcoming model is expected to focus on improving battery life, camera consistency, charging speed, and overall efficiency rather than flashy changes.

Tech enhancements Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display and camera upgrades The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a new M14 OLED panel, which is said to be 20-30% more power-efficient than its predecessor. The device may also feature a privacy filter on the display for public use. Camera-wise, Samsung is likely to widen apertures on the main sensor and 5x telephoto lens for improved low-light performance.

User control Enhanced camera control and charging capabilities The new Camera Assistant features on One UI 8.5 will give users more control over photo/video aesthetics. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to support 60W wired fast charging, a significant upgrade from Samsung's current 45W limit. This could charge the phone up to 50% in under 15 minutes, with faster wireless charging also on the cards.

Performance boost Galaxy S26 Ultra: Performance and battery improvements The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with a special "For Galaxy" variant possibly being produced on a more advanced 2nm process. The device may also pack a faster version of LPDDR5X RAM, clocked at up to 10.7Gbps. This could improve AI-based image processing and other AI tasks.

