Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra goes official: Check price, features
Samsung's new Galaxy S26 series is landing on February 25, 2026, at the big Unpacked event in San Francisco.
The star of the show, the S26 Ultra, packs a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display with super-smooth 120Hz refresh and sharp 1440x3120 resolution.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers the phone
Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and Adreno 840 GPU for serious speed.
There are multiple memory/storage configurations, including 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage, 12GB RAM with 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage.
In India, it starts at ₹1,34,999.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support
The S26 Ultra rocks a quad rear camera setup—200MP main sensor, two telephoto lenses (5x and 3x zoom), and a wide-angle lens—plus a front camera that shoots crisp 4K video at 60fps.
It's powered by a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast charging so you can keep going all day.
Other features of the smartphone
You'll get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, UWB tech, full-on 5G support, and Android 16-based One UI out of the box—with seven years of OS updates promised.
Color choices include Black, Cobalt Violet, White, Sky Blue—so there's something for everyone.