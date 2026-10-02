Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak reveals familiar design
What's the story
The front design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The speculation comes from tipster Ice Universe, who recently shared images of purported screen protectors for the new flagship. If true, this would make the difference between two consecutive Ultra models might be the smallest ever between two Galaxy Ultra flagships.
Design details
Similar shapes and bezel ratios expected
The leaked screen protectors suggest that Samsung may retain the front design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra for its successor.
This includes similar shapes, curved edges, and bezel ratios.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels and Samsung's Privacy Display feature.
Tech upgrade
Next-gen M16 OLED panel for improved display performance
While the design may remain unchanged, the technology behind it could be upgraded.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is rumored to feature Samsung's next-gen M16 OLED panel, which promises improved brightness, color accuracy, and power efficiency.
This potential upgrade would mark a significant step forward in display technology for Samsung's flagship devices.
Feature enhancements
Camera and battery upgrades in the Galaxy S27 Ultra
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also rumored to get a camera upgrade. The front-facing shooter could be upgraded from the current 12MP sensor to a 16MP one.
As for the battery, leaks suggest that the new model could pack a larger 5,700mAh unit compared to its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery.
The S27 series is likely to debut in Q1 2027.