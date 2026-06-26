Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 drops to $18 on Amazon Prime Day

SmartTag2 UWB tracking via SmartThings Find

The SmartTag2 packs ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for super-precise indoor tracking and can point you right to your lost item with handy arrows.

It works with Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 or newer through the SmartThings Find app.

Other cool perks: up to 120-meter Bluetooth range, almost two years of battery life in power-saving mode, water and dust resistance (IP67), a programmable button for routines, a built-in speaker for alerts, and even a "Find Phone" feature.