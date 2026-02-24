Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event tomorrow: How to watch live

Samsung is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The launch will take place on February 25 at 10am PT (11:30pm IST). The company has confirmed that it will be live-streaming the event on its official website and YouTube channel.

Enhanced security Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with 'Zero-Peeking privacy' feature The Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a unique "Zero-Peeking Privacy" feature. This will prevent others from peeking at your screen and accessing sensitive information. The device will also support direct integration with Perplexity using the "Hey Plex" hotword, in addition to Bixby and Gemini integrations already available on Samsung devices.

Tech specs What else to expect from Galaxy S26 Ultra? The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP 5x telephoto lens, 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 12MP selfie shooter will be placed on the front of the device. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor or Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the market.

Upcoming models Galaxy S26 and S26+ will be powered by Snapdragon 8 The Galaxy S26 will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, while the S26+ will sport a larger 6.7-inch display like its predecessor. Both devices are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 or Exynos 2600 processors, depending on the market. The standard model will have a 4,300mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Software update One UI 8.5 to debut alongside Galaxy S26 series Samsung is also expected to announce One UI 8.5, an updated version of its software interface, at the upcoming launch event. The stable version of One UI 8.5 might include an extended dark theme, improved Home Up support, lockscreen widget support, and more AI capabilities like Samsung's version of Apple's Notification Summary feature.