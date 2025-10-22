Samsung launches Galaxy XR headset to challenge Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has officially launched its first-ever extended reality (XR) headset, the Galaxy XR. Previously known by its codename Project Moohan, the headset is now available for purchase at Samsung's online store for $1,799.99, nearly half the price of its rival, the Apple Vision Pro. A separate controller for the device can be purchased for an additional $249.99.

Innovative tech The device is a major step in creating new ecosystem Samsung's COO of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Won-Joon Choi, said the Galaxy XR is a major step in creating a new ecosystem of mobile devices. He emphasized that the headset is built on Android XR and expands the vision for mobile AI into immersive and meaningful possibilities. The device aims to bring extended reality (XR) from concept to everyday reality for both industries and users.

Tech specs It packs dual 4K micro-OLED displays The Galaxy XR packs dual 4K micro-OLED displays, powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform processor. It has a resolution of 3,552 x 3,840 pixels and supports 8K video playback at 60 frames per second. The device also offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a field of view of 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical.

AI integration It weighs 545gm The Galaxy XR comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a 6.5MP camera and weighs 545gm (0.54kg). The device is powered by Google Android XR, the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, according to Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google.

User interface The headset supports hand gestures for intuitive controls The Galaxy XR uses Gemini for multimodal computation, allowing users to identify objects, find places through search, and spatialize 2D content like photos and YouTube videos. The device also supports hand gestures for intuitive controls. Samsung has highlighted the AI capabilities of the headset as a major differentiator from competitors like Apple Vision Pro.