Samsung's Fold8, Flip8 revealed in latest leak

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is set to impress with its high-end camera capabilities. The device features a massive 200MP main lens, along with ultra-wide and telephoto options.

Meanwhile, the standard Z Fold8 and the Flip8 come with dual rear cameras featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses.

In terms of battery life, the Ultra packs a powerful 5,000mAh cell for heavy multitasking while the Flip has a smaller but reliable 4,300mAh battery.