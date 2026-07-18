Samsung's Fold8, Flip8 revealed in latest leak
What's the story
Ahead of its official debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, Samsung's upcoming foldables have been revealed in leaked marketing images. The batch, shared by Evan Blass, gives a first look at the new designs and key features of the devices. The lineup includes the standard Galaxy Z Fold8, the Z Fold8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip8.
Features
Ultra model to feature a powerful 200MP main camera
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is set to impress with its high-end camera capabilities. The device features a massive 200MP main lens, along with ultra-wide and telephoto options.
Meanwhile, the standard Z Fold8 and the Flip8 come with dual rear cameras featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses.
In terms of battery life, the Ultra packs a powerful 5,000mAh cell for heavy multitasking while the Flip has a smaller but reliable 4,300mAh battery.
Design details
Wider design of standard Galaxy Z Fold8 ideal for video
The wider design of the standard Galaxy Z Fold8 makes it ideal for video watching (up to 26 hours!), while the Ultra is aimed at advanced users who love multitasking.
The images also show off the front display of the Galaxy Z Fold8, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from more routine apps.
However, there are no side-on shots of this model yet.
Performance
Galaxy Z Fold8 and its Ultra sibling are excellent upgrades
The images for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra seem to be focused on multitasking and creative apps, giving it a more "performance" vibe than general use.
Despite rising prices and a rather confusing spec distribution, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and its Ultra sibling look like excellent upgrades over their predecessor.
The wider form factor still allows for multitasking while catering to performance needs with this split.