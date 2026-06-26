Samsung Galaxy Fold8 may fix 2 biggest foldable complaints
What's the story
Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold8, is said to be addressing two major issues with its design: weight and display crease visibility. The improvements were noted by early testers of engineering samples from South Korea. They found that the new model feels significantly lighter and delivers a much better inner display experience than its predecessors.
Weight reduction
Lighter and more balanced in hand
The engineering samples of the Galaxy Z Fold8 are said to weigh around 199g, making it much lighter than previous large-format foldables. The testers also noted that Samsung is likely to introduce a wider aspect ratio with this model. They said these new proportions make the device feel more balanced in the hand and less bulky, even with an overall larger size.
Crease improvement
Inner display crease is much less visible
The second major change in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the inner display crease, a long-standing pain point for foldable smartphones. Early testers said the crease on this model is much less visible and feels closer to a regular glass smartphone screen than previous Galaxy Fold models. One tester even described the improvement as feeling like an entirely new generation of foldable hardware.
Release date
Device to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. However, it's worth noting that the current information is based on engineering samples, and the final retail product could be further refined before launch. If these early impressions are anything to go by, Samsung may have made significant strides in addressing two major concerns with foldable smartphones.