Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6, S24 get One UI 8.5 beta Technology Mar 26, 2026

Samsung is rolling out its One UI 8.5 beta to even more Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and S24 series.

If you're in South Korea, the UK the US or India, you can join in by signing up through the Samsung Members app, with a banner that will walk users through enrollment.