Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6, S24 get One UI 8.5 beta
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its One UI 8.5 beta to even more Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and S24 series.
If you're in South Korea, the UK the US or India, you can join in by signing up through the Samsung Members app, with a banner that will walk users through enrollment.
Wider stable release coming soon
One UI 8.5 will come preinstalled on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series and is set for a wider stable release soon.
Plus, starting April 2026, even more Galaxy devices will get access to the beta as Samsung keeps working to make its interface better for everyone.