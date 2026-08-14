Samsung Galaxy Buds can soon work as hearing aids
What's the story
Samsung has secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its innovative hearing aid feature on the Galaxy Buds. The new capability will allow compatible wireless earbuds to serve as over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. The tech giant plans to roll out the Hearing Aid and Hearing Test features on select Galaxy Buds models in the US and other approved markets by Q4 2026.
Feature details
Hearing test feature will allow users to self-assess hearing
The new feature from Samsung will provide personalized sound amplification based on individual hearing needs.
It is aimed at people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, who are 18 years or older.
The tech giant is also introducing a Hearing Test feature, registered as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), which will let users self-assess their hearing and adjust the compatible Galaxy Buds for hearing assistance without any prescription.
Test procedure
How the self-administered hearing test works
The self-administered Hearing Test takes some five minutes and uses pure-tone audiometry to test each ear individually.
The results are then used to automatically adjust sound amplification based on the user's hearing profile.
Samsung will also provide hearing-related data such as noise exposure levels and Hearing Test results via the Samsung Health app.
Accessibility
Research-backed feature follows clinical standard
The Hearing Aid feature is backed by research from Vanderbilt University, San Jose State University, and the University of Memphis.
It offers personalized sound amplification, noise cancelation, beamforming, and follows the NAL-NL2 clinical standard for individualized hearing profiles.
Samsung has clarified that this feature is only for hearing assistance and not a substitute for professional diagnosis or treatment of permanent hearing loss.
Global impact
WHO estimates over a billion people suffer hearing loss
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.5 billion people worldwide have hearing loss, a condition that often goes unnoticed.
OTC hearing aids are too expensive for many, leaving them without any assistive support.
Samsung's FDA-cleared feature is a major step toward making accessible healthcare a reality for those suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss.