Samsung introduces new AI memory tech with faster, denser storage
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) memory technology, the V10 Bonding V-NAND (BV-NAND) prototype. The announcement was made at this year's Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) conference in Santa Clara, California. The innovative chip boasts over 400 layers and a new wafer-bonding architecture designed to improve storage density and performance.
Tech advancement
BV-NAND improves memory density and performance
The BV-NAND technology is said to improve memory density by nearly 58% over its predecessor, the V9 NAND. It also enhances read, write, and input/output performance.
This improvement comes in response to the rising demand from AI systems for high-capacity and power-efficient storage solutions.
New models
zHBM and zNAND-O architectures showcased
Samsung also showcased concept models of what it calls the industry's first zHBM and zNAND-O architecture.
These next-generation 3D memory technologies stack memory cells vertically to pack in more data.
Unlike conventional high-bandwidth memory placed alongside AI processors, Samsung's zHBM stacks memory vertically above AI accelerators.
This reduces data travel distance, increases bandwidth, and improves energy efficiency.
Tech potential
Wafer-bonding tech could address thermal resistance issues
Samsung's wafer-bonding technology could deliver over 10 times the memory density of conventional HBM5 memory, while tripling energy efficiency and reducing thermal resistance by more than half.
These innovations comes amid concerns from some investors about long-term demand for memory chips after Chinese smartphone demand slows down.
However, analysts have pointed to strong AI demand as a counterbalance.