Samsung to discontinue Messages app, nudges users to Google Messages

Samsung has announced plans to discontinue its native Samsung Messages app by July 2026. The company is urging Galaxy smartphone users to switch over to Google Messages for a seamless messaging experience on Android. The move brings Samsung closer into the fold of Google's messaging ecosystem, especially with features centered around Rich Communication Services (RCS).

User transition Transition timeline and service cutoff details Samsung has not given an exact date for the shutdown but has advised users to check their Samsung Messages app for specific timelines. After the service is discontinued, Samsung Messages will no longer be able to send regular text messages on affected devices, except for emergency numbers or emergency contacts. Users will have to switch to another messaging app for regular SMS and RCS communication.

Device impact Impact on older devices and temporary disruptions Samsung has clarified that devices running older Android versions, specifically Android 11 or lower, won't be affected by this change. However, newer devices including upcoming Galaxy models won't be able to download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store after the discontinuation. For devices released before 2022, users may experience temporary disruption in ongoing RCS chats during the transition although SMS and MMS will remain functional.

Advertisement

Strategic move Benefits of switching to Google Messages The transition to Google Messages is part of Samsung's broader strategy to streamline its messaging services. The app offers features like spam protection, AI-based messaging tools, and cross-device syncing. It also supports RCS for high-quality media sharing, typing indicators, and enhanced group chats across Android and iOS. This shift reduces redundancy between Samsung and Google services while consolidating messaging into a single platform.

Advertisement

Transition steps How to set Google Messages as default messaging app Samsung has recommended users to set Google Messages as their default messaging app. If not pre-installed, the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. To switch, users need to open Google Messages, tap 'Set default SMS app,' select Google Messages and confirm by tapping 'Set as default.' Once done, all messaging functions on the device will be handled by Google Messages.