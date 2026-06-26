Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
Technology
Samsung just launched the Galaxy A27 5G, a fresh midrange phone with a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+.
It's powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip and Adreno 710 GPU, so gaming and streaming should feel smooth.
Galaxy A27 5G starts at $349.99
You get a triple rear camera setup (50MP main with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro) plus a solid 12MP selfie camera.
The phone packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast charging (25W), a side fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks, and comes in four colors: Black, Blue, Light Green, and Light Pink.
Samsung is promising up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as up to six years of security updates.
It goes on sale July 3 starting at $349.99.