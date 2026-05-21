Samsung launches Odyssey G8, claims world's 1st 6K gaming monitor
Samsung just dropped the Odyssey G8, Samsung says the world's first 6K gaming monitor.
This 32-inch display packs a super-sharp 6,144-by-3,456 resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for gamers who want top-tier visuals.
Just a heads-up: you'll probably need some serious graphics power (think DLSS or similar tech) to keep things running smoothly at 6K.
Odyssey G8 offers 3K 330Hz mode
The Odyssey G8 can switch to a lower-res 3K mode for an ultra-fast 330Hz refresh rate, so you get flexibility depending on what you're playing.
It supports FreeSync Premium, G-Sync, and HDR+ Gaming for smoother gameplay and richer colors.
With one DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports plus an adjustable stand, it's built for both comfort and connectivity.
The price tag sits at $1,600, with US sales coming soon at $1,600.