Samsung launches Odyssey G8, claims world's 1st 6K gaming monitor

Odyssey G8 offers 3K 330Hz mode

The Odyssey G8 can switch to a lower-res 3K mode for an ultra-fast 330Hz refresh rate, so you get flexibility depending on what you're playing.

It supports FreeSync Premium, G-Sync, and HDR+ Gaming for smoother gameplay and richer colors.

With one DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports plus an adjustable stand, it's built for both comfort and connectivity.

The price tag sits at $1,600, with US sales coming soon at $1,600.