Samsung adds Perplexity to Galaxy AI in multi-agent push

Samsung Electronics has announced the integration of Perplexity AI into its Galaxy ecosystem. The move is part of the company's plan to create an open, integrated multi-agent system that simplifies daily tasks. The idea behind this integration is to make AI assistance more natural and seamless by working at the operating system level instead of individual apps.

User behavior Evolving user needs Samsung's research indicates that nearly 80% of users now use more than two kinds of AI agents depending on the task. As AI tools become more integrated into daily life, users are increasingly switching between different assistants for search, productivity, reminders and content creation. In response to this trend, Samsung is evolving Galaxy AI to support a choice of integrated agents.

System integration A cohesive experience Samsung's Galaxy AI is designed to bring together different forms of AI into a single, cohesive experience. "Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience," said Won-Joon Choi, President, COO, and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. The system works at the framework level rather than requiring users to jump between apps or repeat commands.

Feature integration How to access Perplexity AI on Galaxy devices? Perplexity AI will be an additional agent on upcoming flagship Galaxy devices. Users can activate it via a dedicated wake phrase, "Hey Plex," or quick-access controls like pressing and holding the side button. The integration of Perplexity AI into select Samsung apps such as Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder and Calendar as well as some third-party apps is expected to enable smoother multi-step workflows for users.

