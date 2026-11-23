Samsung may skip Galaxy Watch10 launch next year
What's the story
Samsung is reportedly considering a major shift in its smartwatch launch strategy. The company has been launching new Galaxy Watches every year for over a decade. However, ETNews reports that Samsung may skip the launch of the Galaxy Watch10 series next year. This possible change comes as part of a broader plan to cut costs amid rising manufacturing expenses and consecutive quarterly losses in its mobile division.
Financial strain
Why is Samsung taking this step?
Samsung's mobile division has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs, resulting in losses for two consecutive quarters.
The company is now looking to mitigate these losses by cutting down on new launches, including smartwatches.
This strategy could save the company research, development, and marketing expenses associated with the Galaxy Watch10 series.
Market strategy
Samsung's smartwatch market share
The high production costs forced Samsung to increase the price of the Galaxy Watch9, which hurt its sales.
According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung had a mere 7% share in the global smartwatch market last year, compared to Apple's 23%.
To fill the gap until new models are launched, existing Galaxy Watches could get software updates with new features and improved health capabilities.
Cost reduction
Production cuts in other device categories
Beyond smartwatches, Samsung is also said to be planning to cut production of Galaxy A series phones by 20% to stem losses.
Even within the upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, the two higher models, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, are said to account for 70% of production share.
This indicates that Samsung is focusing on higher-margin devices as part of its strategy to improve profitability.