Samsung Messages will stop working for you in July

Samsung has announced that it will be discontinuing its Samsung Messages app in July 2026. The tech giant is encouraging Galaxy users to switch to Google Messages as their primary messaging platform. This decision is part of a larger trend of consolidating Android messaging around Google's ecosystem, which offers features such as RCS support, AI capabilities, and multi-device connectivity.

Service termination The company has issued an 'End of Service' notice Samsung's long-standing Messages app, a mainstay on Galaxy devices for over a decade, will be discontinued this July. The company has issued an End of Service notice confirming that the app will stop working for most devices after July 2026. This means users won't be able to send or receive texts through the app anymore, except for emergency service numbers or contacts.

Impact assessment Transitioning to Google's platform The discontinuation of the Samsung Messages app will mainly affect devices running Android 12 or newer. Those on Android 11 or older will continue to support Samsung Messages due to compatibility issues with newer communication standards. This move comes as part of Samsung's gradual shift toward Google's platform, with several recent Galaxy models already coming pre-installed with Google Messages as the default SMS/RCS app.

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