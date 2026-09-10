Samsung mocked Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Duo on X
Samsung had some fun on X as Apple revealed its new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and their first foldable phone.
Samsung's posts called out Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event for sticking to familiar designs and not bringing much new to the table.
One tweet joked, "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..." Another added, "So far, so same," with #ItsTimeToSwitch.
Samsung teased Apple's foldable with trifold
Samsung didn't hold back when it came to Apple's foldable reveal either.
Before the iPhone Duo launch, they teased, "Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways," referencing their Galaxy Z TriFold.
Afterward, they quipped, "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."
They even poked fun at the Duo's name with Duolingo jokes and called StandBy mode "Not the bed side clock. It's giving groundhog day."