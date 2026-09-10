Samsung mocked Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Duo on X

Samsung had some fun on X as Apple revealed its new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and their first foldable phone.

Samsung's posts called out Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event for sticking to familiar designs and not bringing much new to the table.

One tweet joked, "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..." Another added, "So far, so same," with #ItsTimeToSwitch.