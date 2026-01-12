Samsung Galaxy users get exclusive Stranger Things theme and wallpapers

Samsung and Netflix have joined forces to celebrate the final season of "Stranger Things." The collaboration will allow Samsung Galaxy users in 186 countries to download a special "Stranger Things" theme and wallpapers from the Galaxy Store. The content, available for free for a limited time starting today, can be accessed by those who download or launch the Netflix app on their devices.

Theme details Theme reflects visuals from Season 5 The "Stranger Things" Galaxy collection will be available from January 12 to February 22. It features one exclusive theme and five wallpapers depicting live-action characters and locations from the series. The visuals are inspired by settings like Hawkins and the Upside Down, matching the tone of the final season. Users can apply these on compatible Galaxy smartphones, customizing their home screens and lock screens during this period.

Season success 'Stranger Things' Season 5 breaks Netflix records Netflix released Part 1 of Season 5 on November 27, 2025. It topped the charts in 91 countries within days and garnered a whopping 59.6 million views in the first five days. This made it Netflix's biggest-ever opening for an English-language series. The release also made "Stranger Things" the first show in Netflix history to have all five seasons appear simultaneously on the Global Top 10 list, where it stayed for five weeks straight.