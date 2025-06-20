Only these Samsung phones get the new One UI 8 update
What's the story
Samsung's latest software update, One UI 8, is currently in the beta phase for select Galaxy devices.
The update, based on Android 16, brings a host of enhancements aimed at improving user experience.
While it doesn't completely revamp the interface, it does add smoother animations and polish the UI.
It also updates system apps like Gallery and My Files for better performance.
Device list
These Galaxy devices are getting One UI 8
The One UI 8 update is currently in the beta phase for a range of devices across different series.
This includes the Galaxy S series (S25 Edge, S25 lineup, S24, S23, S22, and S21 FE); Galaxy Z series (Z Fold 7/6/5/4 and Z Flip 7/6/5/4); Galaxy Tab series (Tab S10/S9/S8 series); and the Galaxy A series (A73, A55, A54, A35, A34, A25, A15, A14, and A06).
However, older models such as the Galaxy S21 may not get this update.
Beta expansion
One UI 8 beta program
Samsung had launched the One UI 8 beta program on May 28, 2025, starting with the Galaxy S25 series in Germany, Korea, the US, and the UK.
The program has since expanded to India and Poland.
Users in these regions can test new features ahead of their stable release by enrolling through the Samsung Members app.
Release timeline
Stable version expected next month
Google officially released Android 16 on June 10, 2025, ahead of schedule.
Samsung plans to launch the stable version of One UI 8 with its next-gen foldables—Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7—likely by late July 2025.
Other Galaxy devices such as S25, S24, and Z Fold6 are expected to get the update shortly after this launch.
Update check
How to check your device's eligibility?
To see if your device is eligible for the One UI 8 update, head over to Settings > Software update. You must be running One UI 7 to be eligible for the upgrade.
For real-time updates on this matter, keep an eye on Samsung's official announcements or check out the Samsung Members app regularly.