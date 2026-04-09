Samsung is giving last chance to buy its tri-fold phone

Samsung is bringing back the Galaxy Z TriFold, but this could be your last chance to get your hands on the innovative triple-folding phone. The upcoming stock replenishment comes as a surprise, especially since Samsung had announced in March that it would stop selling the smartphone. The new batch of Z TriFolds will be available from Friday, April 10, both online and at select Samsung Experience Stores in California, Minnesota, New York, and Texas.

Store locations Check out the list of stores The Samsung Experience Stores selling the Galaxy Z TriFold are located at Los Cerritos Center and Americana at Brand shopping center in California; Mall of America in Minnesota; Queens Center, Elmhurst, NY; and Roosevelt Field mall, Garden City on Long Island. In Texas, buyers can find them at Stonebriar Centre Frisco and The Galleria Houston. However, it remains unclear how many units will be available at each store.

Product features Impressive foldable experience The Galaxy Z TriFold, which debuted in the US in late January, offers a unique foldable experience. It has been praised for its premium build quality, strong performance, and large folding display. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of $2,899. Despite some limitations and high cost, the device is considered an impressive feat of engineering.

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