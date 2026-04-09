Samsung is giving last chance to buy its tri-fold phone
What's the story
Samsung is bringing back the Galaxy Z TriFold, but this could be your last chance to get your hands on the innovative triple-folding phone. The upcoming stock replenishment comes as a surprise, especially since Samsung had announced in March that it would stop selling the smartphone. The new batch of Z TriFolds will be available from Friday, April 10, both online and at select Samsung Experience Stores in California, Minnesota, New York, and Texas.
Store locations
Check out the list of stores
The Samsung Experience Stores selling the Galaxy Z TriFold are located at Los Cerritos Center and Americana at Brand shopping center in California; Mall of America in Minnesota; Queens Center, Elmhurst, NY; and Roosevelt Field mall, Garden City on Long Island. In Texas, buyers can find them at Stonebriar Centre Frisco and The Galleria Houston. However, it remains unclear how many units will be available at each store.
Product features
Impressive foldable experience
The Galaxy Z TriFold, which debuted in the US in late January, offers a unique foldable experience. It has been praised for its premium build quality, strong performance, and large folding display. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of $2,899. Despite some limitations and high cost, the device is considered an impressive feat of engineering.
Production halt
Production halt and potential successor next year
Samsung has confirmed that it is no longer manufacturing the Galaxy Z TriFold, and the device will be discontinued once existing stock runs out. The company has not officially explained why it is halting production, but reports suggest high production costs, complex manufacturing processes, limited market appeal, and rising component prices may have contributed to this decision. There are also rumors of a possible successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold in late 2027.