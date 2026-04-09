Samsung raises Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices in US. Technology Apr 09, 2026

Samsung has raised prices on two Galaxy Z Fold 7 models in the US with the 1TB model now at $2,499 (up from $2,419) and the 512GB version hitting $2,199 (previously $2,119), though you might spot it on sale for $2,079.

Nothing else about the phones has changed; it's purely a price move.