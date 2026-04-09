Samsung raises Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices in US.
Technology
Samsung has raised prices on two Galaxy Z Fold 7 models in the US with the 1TB model now at $2,499 (up from $2,419) and the 512GB version hitting $2,199 (previously $2,119), though you might spot it on sale for $2,079.
Nothing else about the phones has changed; it's purely a price move.
Motorola, others hit by DDR5 shortages
Turns out, Samsung isn't alone: brands like Motorola are upping their prices too.
The main reason? Rising costs for key parts like DDR5 memory chips due to supply shortages and growing demand from AI tech.
So if you're eyeing a high-end phone, don't be surprised if more price hikes pop up.