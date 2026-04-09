Samsung raises S26 Ultra and base production by 700,000
Technology
Samsung is bumping up production of its Galaxy S26 Ultra and base models by 700,000 units this April, thanks to much higher demand than expected.
The Ultra model, in particular, is getting a lot of love, mostly because of its new Privacy Display and upgraded cameras, all at the same price as last year's S25 Ultra.
Samsung trims S26 Plus production 100,000
On the other hand, Samsung is cutting back on the S26 Plus by 100,000 units since fewer people are interested.
The Plus hasn't changed much from the base model this year, so most buyers are skipping it in favor of either the feature-packed Ultra or the base version.
Samsung is now focusing on keeping up with what people actually want.