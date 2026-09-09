Samsung R&D leads welcome Apple, say arrival will boost credibility
Technology
Samsung is actually happy to see Apple join the foldable phone scene with Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, apparently called "iPhone Duo."
The company's R&D leads told Wired that Apple's arrival will bring more attention and some extra credibility to foldables.
Samsung's Hee-Cheul Moon said he feels proud of how much Samsung has shaped this space with its own innovations.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 weighs 201g
Samsung is putting a spotlight on lighter designs, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 weighing just 201gm, lighter than Apple's expected foldable (which could weigh up to 241gm).
With both companies now in the mix, and Apple's iPhone Duo rumored to have a similar style to Samsung's Fold 8, things are about to get interesting in the foldable market.