Samsung reportedly adds privacy display to Galaxy S27 Pro, Ultra

The Privacy Display (also called Flex Magic Panel) lets you block parts of your screen, like notifications, right from One UI settings.

The S27 series is expected to come in four models (S27, S27+, Pro, and Ultra) in early 2027.

The Pro is getting closer to the Ultra in both design and features, but rumor has it the Pro might cost as much as today's Ultra, while the new Ultra could get pricier.