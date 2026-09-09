Samsung reportedly adds privacy display to Galaxy S27 Pro, Ultra
Technology
Samsung is reportedly adding its Privacy Display tech to the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra.
This feature, seen earlier in the year on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, makes your screen visible only from straight on, so people next to you can't sneak a peek.
Samsung S27 lineup expected 4 models
The Privacy Display (also called Flex Magic Panel) lets you block parts of your screen, like notifications, right from One UI settings.
The S27 series is expected to come in four models (S27, S27+, Pro, and Ultra) in early 2027.
The Pro is getting closer to the Ultra in both design and features, but rumor has it the Pro might cost as much as today's Ultra, while the new Ultra could get pricier.