Samsung restores free 512GB upgrade for preorders of new foldables
Technology
Good news if you're eyeing Samsung's new foldables: during preorders, you can snag the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 8 or Fold 8 for the same price as the base 256GB model.
This free upgrade was rumored to be gone, but it's officially back, just for the jump from 256GB to 512GB.
Samsung halves 1TB upgrade price
If you want to go all out with the 1TB version, Samsung is only cutting half off the usual upgrade price (not making it totally free).
They say this move comes after "careful consideration," balancing user feedback and rising component costs.
Full pricing details will drop at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, and reservations are already open with extra perks for early birds.